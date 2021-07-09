Lateef Adedimeji: Ayinla placed me on a level beyond my imagination

Lateef Adedimeji, Nigerian actor, says the massive reception accorded ‘Ayinla’, a biopic on Ayinla Omowura, late A p a l a singer, has placed him on a level beyond his imagi- nation. The 35-year-old actor, who played the lead role in the movie, said he was shocked by the reception. Adedimeji said he had always wanted to feature in a Tunde Kelani movie, even if it is a cameo appear- ance. The actor spoke on Wednesday at the un- v e i l – ing of ‘Ile Alayo’, a comedy series produced b y Femi Adebayo, Nollywood actor, in partnership with StarTimes.

“Ayinla set me on a mood way beyond my imagination. I have always prayed all my life that someday I’ll do a “waka pass” on a Tunde Kelani’s set, so it was shocking to me when I got the lead. Ayinla was away from my usual,” he said. “For me it was a shock when I saw the reception of Ayinla, and I saw the way people appreciated it.

It was a shock that people can really appreciate our own culture and our own movie like this. “What are we waiting for? If that can be done, then we all just need to wake up from our slumber and do some meaningful projects that will portray us well and then people can come and appreciate it.”

