Latest FIFA Rankings: Eagles suffer drop despite Sao Tome thrashing

The Super Eagles of Nigeria dropped to 31st position in the latest FIFA/ Coca-Cola World Rankings released on Thursday. The latest men’s ranking was publishedonFIFA’sofficialwebsite. In Africa, the Super Eagles now occupy the fourth spot behind Senegal, Morocco and Tunisia, who are first, second and third respectively. But the Super Eagles dropped a step down to make room for Tunisia, the Carthage Eagles now 30th in the world and third on the continent. Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions complete the top five ranking teams in Africa. Surprisingly, Nigeria’s victories in their last two competitive matches failed to boost their status.

The Super Eagles defeated Sierra Leone 2-1 in Abuja to kickoff the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on a winning note Napoli’s Victor Osimhen then scored four to power the Jose Peseiro-led team to a historic 10-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe in Morocco four days later.

 

