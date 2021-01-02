Faith

Latter-day Saints missionary dies in Lagos

A Nigerian man died Friday morning while serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in his home country, a spokesman said.

“Samuel Joseph Iseh, Jr., age 20, experienced a sudden health episode (unrelated to COVID-19) and was taken to the hospital where he passed away,” church spokesman Sam Penrod said Friday night in a statement. “Elder Iseh is from Port Harcourt, Nigeria, and had been serving since May 2019.”

Iseh was serving in the Nigeria Lagos Mission.

“We express our deepest sympathies to his family and friends and pray they will be comforted during this difficult time,” Penrod said.

*Courtesy: deseret.com

