…lauds EU for being largest trading partner with Nigeria

President Muhammmadu Buhari has lauded the European Union for being the largest trading partner with Nigeria while other members remain largest investors in the country. The President expressed the appreciation yesterday while receiving in a farewell audience, the Ambassador/Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, His Excellency Ketil Karlsen.

In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said the EU has been of help to Nigeria in diverse ways, including humanitarian and trade relations. Buhari thanked the outgoing Ambassador for facilitating the visits of French and German leaders during his tour of duty, noting that it was during Prime Minister Angela Merkel’s visit that the door to relationship with Siemens of Germany on power was opened. Karlsen, who spent four years in Nigeria, said he enjoyed “excellent collaboration” with Buhari, and with Nigeria, saying the cooperation included trade, military, humanitarian assistance, and many others.

