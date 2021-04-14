Business

…Launches new brand identity, website

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc, a leading integrated market infrastructure Group in Africa, has announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity and website today, 13 April 2021. The launch of the new identity follows the demutualisation of The Nigerian Stock Exchange and the resulting creation of the non-operating holding company NGX Group Plc and its subsidiaries: Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, the operating exchange; NGX Regulation (NGX RegCo) Limited, the independent regulatory arm of the Exchange; and NGX Real Estate (NGX RelCo) Limited, the real estate company.

The NGX brand identity follows a monolithic brand architecture, which will facilitate the formation of any new subsidiary by leveraging existing brand equity. The identity is inspired by the arrows of the stock exchange ticker tape as well as monetary exchange between a buyer and seller.

These arrows are stylised to form an ‘N’ and denote the act of collaboration. Speaking on the development, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group, Mr. Oscar Onyema, stated: “We are very excited about the launch of our new brand identity and website at this pivotal time in our history. “Influenced by the dynamism and resilience of our market in both good and challenging times, our new identity, which builds on our rich heritage, reflects who we are today, our ambitions for the future, and our resolve to deliver superior value to our stakeholders. “As we step into the NGX era, we remain committed to achieving the highest level of competitiveness, both in African and global capital markets.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

