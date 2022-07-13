Launching 19 Media and what I bring to the table- Igbodo Peggy

Igbodo Peggy Josephine who recently launched her PR/management/media company “19 Media”, is a graduate of mass communications. A Publicist/Media Consultant, OAP/TV Host. Born September 19th in Lagos. The media mogul has spent years working to become future of PR in Nigeria Entertainment industry and the world at large. Driven by her good communication skills (Oral & Verbal), brevity and clarity, also her ability to prioritize and plan effectively. She is a good listener, who has a natural flair for digital content creation. Her love for media has kept her strong and resilient. Hence the establishment of 19 Media. I actually named my company after my date of birth, 19th of September.

Launched in November 2021, she is fully ready to bring media solutions and much more to clients. Below are some of the services now available to mention a few…

Talent Pr Management

Company strategy/Consultancy

Press Conference

Media Tour

Image Branding etc

Her hobbies: Reading, Traveling(tourism), writing, speaking and cooking.

Greatest achievements/Work experience: Artist PR – Wande Coal, Blackmagic, Cynthia Morgan.

Companies – Syndik8 records, Escape Lagos, Victory lane productions.

Affiliations/Brands – Jameson, Zaron and Titan Paints.

Certification – Diploma in Public relations at Alison (online degree)

