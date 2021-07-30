News

LAUREL COSMETIC AND PLASTIC SURGERY: A PLACE OF TRUST AND FAITH

Dr Algie LaBrasca is a well-known cosmetic, plastic and reconstructive surgery specialist who is based in Brookville, Pennsylvania. He is currently associated with the Penn Highlands Brookville and the Penn Highlands Dubois hospitals.

LaBrasca is an experienced professional who has performed many breast augmentation surgeries during his career span. It is a much-complicated process that requires a lot of patience even from the client just as much as the doctor themselves.

 

The procedure requires highly trained and vetted professionals and is not as easy as people generally assume it to be. Hence, he takes the responsibility upon himself to educate women on what they need to know before they choose to opt for a plastic surgeon.

 

This shows how passionate he is about his work.
He is known for his sense of humour, dedication to patient care, and skill as a professional, we are here to introduce you to Dr Algie LaBrasca who is not only an excellent doctor but also a person with a golden heart.

 

Taking about his qualification and experiences, he has a long list that might seem endless. He has earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Mare Island, Vallejo, California.

 

Completing his general surgery residency at Memorial Hospital in York, Pennsylvania, he completed a plastic and reconstructive surgery fellowship at the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, Michigan. In addition to that, he had extensive training at the Detroit Medical Center and Botsford Hospital.
Dr LaBrasca is currently a member of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons, American Osteopathic Association, Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association and Michigan Osteopathic Association. Dr LaBrasca was appointed to the clinical faculty of Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, East Lansing, Michigan in 2009. Dr LaBrasca is also Board Certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery through the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery.
With offices in the DuBois and Altoona areas, their services include Breast Augmentation, Breast Reduction, Breast Reconstruction, Breast Lift, Gynecomastia, Tummy tuck, Vaser Liposuction, Labiaplasty, Brachioplasty, Panniculectomy, Blepharoplasty, facelift, Rhinoplasty, Fillers, Botox, Latisse, Obagi, Cutera Laser, laser hair reduction, Skin Cancer treatment in Altoona, and Endoscopic carpal tunnel repair.
With thousands of positive experiences, Laurel Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery is the place to go to if you wish to get your surgery done at the hands of people who are not only experts in their trade but will also make you feel as comfortable as you possibly can.
You can book your appointment today by calling 814-849-6591 or you can check out more about them on their website (link down below)
Website: https://www.drlabrasca.com/
Phone number: (814) 849-6591

