Lauretta as an umpire? Haba APC!

This talk about the propriety or impropriety of President Buhari’s Special Assistant on social media, Lauretta Onochie’s nomination would not have been a subject worthy of discussion, if people truly live up to their name and character.

President Buhari’s handlers and supporters are quick to flaunt it on anyone’s face that he represents integrity in deed and character, but the reverse is the case.

How can a Nigerian woman who has been exposed to western life, stayed in London for some time, played the role of a teacher, nurtured children, run a home, mentor people, and then come to the public space to tell bogus lies simply because she desires to become a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)?

Where is the morality? An electoral body that is expected to play the role of an unbiased umpire in an election that the president’s party will partake in, an election that will feature Lauretta’s boss’s party, and yet we are expected to keep quiet and watch this dubious nomination?

In fact, nominating her in the first place amounts to deliberate insult on us by a president that is said to possess integrity. It is not just an affront, it tells of the rotten underbelly of a system that is driven by hypocrisy and double standard.

I feel for the INEC and its leadership that has been working assiduously to entrench a culture of fairness, transparency and accountability in its operation.

At a time when the electoral body is trying to reform its operations and strengthen its structures, the APC-led Federal Government is making effort to spoil the cook.

How can you appoint a member of your party, your appointee, as a member of an electoral body that is expected to superintend over elections in which you will be a participant?

Who does that? And what the nominee could do was to tell bogus lies, denying any membership of the APC! How? Where? Such a grown up adult shamelessly telling us lies simply to get a position of authority!

This explains why we are not growing as a nation. Lauretta represents the ugly phase of a nation in transition that is dubiously woven together without a sense of direction. She represents the archetype of a nation in trauma, leadership failure, governance failure, wandering about in the forest unable to chart a roadmap.

Lauretta’s conduct of saying she exited the APC in 2019 captures in picaresque details, a generation that is groomed in dishonesty, steeped in corruption and used to shortcut. What exactly is wrong with us?

When are we going to get the right minds that would help correct the leadership deficit that stares us in the face at every level of our national life? Just when?

How can any sane mind in a government that prides itself as one of anti-corruption, be comfortable in rubbing insults on our faces, just to make the point that the Senate is a rubber stamp institution?

In the life of a nation, leadership should not be recruited on the altar of partisanship, but by honesty of purpose, sincerity of intention and constitutionality.

Trying to smuggle Lauretta Onochie through the backdoor on the lame and very ridiculous excuse that she had exited APC in 2019 after the elections, amounts to being clever by half.

Those gestapo tactics of deliberate blackmail and arm-twisting cast a slur on the integrity of the government and the person of the president.

It is utterly wrong for Mr. President to contemplate the idea of nominating Lauretta Onochie, his appointee, into an electoral body that is expected to deliver credible election by providing a level playing field for all participants.

While INEC as a body has been making frantic effort to reposition the commission in delivering on its electoral mandate, this nomination is one that has the capacity to rubbish whatever gains the body has made in recent times.

In the light of its present grandstanding, I thought the APC as a political party had concluded the 2023 general election, but this latest decoy to smuggle her member into the electoral body tells me that the party is threatened by its own failures and internal contradictions.

The rubber stamp senate driven by APC power apparatchik are not helping matters neither.

This Senate has the nomenclature to screen and pass a kindergarten pupil to occupy the sensitive position of National Commissioner just to impress the underperforming president and curry his presidential favours. Inviting Lauretta to waste precious lawmakers time was an indication that a plot is being unravelled.

With Lauretta, the rigging of the 2023 election has just begun. And trust the APC, they are ruthless when it comes to rigging election.

The latest was the Anambra APC primaries. The result announced by Governor Dapo Abiodun is enough to win a Nobel prize for dubiety.

The figures fly in the face of reason and logic, more than the total number of votes scored by all candidates in the 2018 Anambra gubernatorial election. That is what is called “wonderment of the wandering gang”.

By the time you add up the simulation of Lauretta Onochie to the wizardry of the APC riggers, 2023 would have been a fait accompli. I want to believe there is a curse placed on Nigeria that is denying us the opportunity to grow in the right direction. When you think that we are making progress sort of, like the INEC is wont to do in recent times, someone would just block its respiration to derail it.

This is the way I see the nomination of Lauretta Onochie, president Buhari’s appointee. This tells something untoward about the generation that we are in.

On the one hand, we mouth our readiness to place the nation on a stronger pedestal by doing the right thing, on the other hand, we promote prebendalism, cronyism and sycophancy to undo what we set out to achieve.

Rather than dissect issues holistically and come up with patriotic agenda that would help deepen our democracy, we promote primitive ideas that are lacking in integrity and honesty.

For how long are we going to continue in this circus show? President Buhari should withdraw her nomination and save us this needless controversy that has plagued her nomination.

Such controversy is not healthy for an electoral body that is preparing to conduct election where APC will be a partaker. There are credible Nigerian women of Delta state origin who can fit the bill instead of this controversy that can neither lead us to any destination nor advance any plausible discourse.

Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the INEC, has introduced some reforms into the operations of the electoral body such that outcomes of isolated elections are becoming more credible and rancour free.

The introduction of Lauretta Onochie will no doubt impact negatively on the successes recorded so far. This is why the Senate should reject this nomination and save us the stress.

INEC should not be made to go through another credibility crisis like the previous pre-2019 era of Amina Zakari. INEC, as an electoral umpire must be seen to be credible, transparent and accountable while carrying out its statutory responsibilities of conducting election.

Introducing Lauretta Onochie with credibility crisis into INEC will not augur well for a body that is charged with the responsibility of dealing with all political parties.

We must resist the temptation to be dragged into unnecessary contestation over an issue that should not have arisen in the first place if the president were to be honest with his action. We must collectively build a system made up of credible minds in our effort to build a virile democratic culture.

Our electoral umpire must be seen to be run by forward looking minds who understand the value of honesty, openness, and accountability.

Coming out to deny a party you have actively participated in for which you were given an appointment is a low for a woman of Lauretta Onochie’s exposure. And it is this morality question

