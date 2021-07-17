Lauretta Onochie and the rest of us

“Her nomination violated the Federal Character principles and national unity. Other sections of the country have also presented petitions against her nomination. “In 2016, we confirmed a National Commissioner from Delta State, Mrs May Nbu and confirming Lauretta from the same Delta State will violate the Federal Character principles.” With these words, Senator Kabiru Gaya, Chairman of the Senate’s Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dealt an ultimately fatal blow to the almost eight-month quest by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media to become a member of Nigeria’s election umpire.

When Onochie was first nominated for the job by President Buhari in October 2020 eyebrows were immediately raised, over concerns that she was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). While many can argue rightly that the presidency should never have considered her in the first place especially considering her caustic attacks on real and perceived enemies of the government; others can equally argue that she should have politely turned it down even before the announcement was made.

But the reality is how many of us can readily turn down such a plum job in this country? Even if she would have considered doing so, many people close to her would have advised against it because for them, it is an opportunity of a lifetime. Besides, we all know the benefits such a position will also confer, not only on her immediate family, but also on her circle of friends and associates.

It’s a ‘Naija’ thing that once an appointment is made, people seek to know who knows the person in order to position themselves to benefit. Two years ago, former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Babatunde Ogala, explained how the political class is put under pressure from even the corporate world. Speaking on a private Lagos-based television station, he said: “On the day after my election, before the inauguration, four banks offered me loans, N100 million each. I looked at my salary. My salary as a member of the house came to N700, 000 and something. How was I going to pay that over the next four years? They didn’t ask me.”

In addition to the loans in naira, Ogala, who became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) last year, also stated he was offered a dollar credit card. “One of the banks had given me a credit card with a credit line of over $20,000. No account with them. One of the banks had printed check books for me. Just like that.”

While it will be easy and keeping with the norm of putting down her refusal to back down on the proverbial “Naija factor”, however, honestly this time around it is not as simple as that because the action of someone, with an even higher profile than her, clearly shows that such antics are not just limited to the world’s most populous black nation. The man’s name is Donald John Trump, and until January 20 this year, he was president of the world’s most powerful nation. Going back to June 16, 2015 when he threw his hat into the ring of the Republican Party’s race to present a candidate to take over from Barack Obama his campaign was initially not taken seriously by political analysts.

Never one to confirm his status as one of the world’s wealthiest people, Trump also found time to enhance his name brand by taking part in WWE’s WrestleMania 23 in 2007. Well, the man born of immigrant parents from Germany, took on the establishment and first triumphed over 16 rivals to clinch the Republican ticket on June 7, 2016 and then followed up with the ‘mother of all upsets’ to defeat the Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton in the election proper in November 8, 2016 despite his very unconventional campaign in which he left talking about issues that affected the everyday lives of Americans, and elevated name calling and mudslinging to an art. With all the votes not in, however, Mrs Clinton called her loquacious opponent to graciously concede that he had won and she had lost and wished him well in his presidency.

Sadly, four years later when the shoe shifted to the other foot, rather than graciously concede and fade away quietly; Trump showed that perhaps he has some percentage of “Naija” blood in him by refusing to concede to the victorious Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, and claiming without a shred of evidence that the election had been fixed to rig him out of power. Even in states controlled by his own party, and which he lost, like Georgia and Pennsylvania, he insisted that some sort of collusion had taken place to make him lose. And in a move never seen before he even went as far as phoning the Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican in charge of the state’s electoral process, to “find” the 11,780 votes which would have been enough to overturn Biden’s victory.

And when Raffensperger stood his ground and refused to do so, an angry Trump attacked him. But if this was an unprecedented attack on the nation which had been a beacon for democracy all over the world, Trump went overboard by whipping up his supporters to “march on the Capitol and take back their votes”. And the whole world then watched in amazement as Trump supporters stormed the National Assembly in a bid to stop the Congress from ratifying the election results which would have made Biden’s victory official.

Till date, the 45 President of the United States has refused to condemn the action of his supporters in which five lives were lost. And in a further sad twist to the Trump narrative he refused to show any magnanimity by telling his staff not to have any dealings with the incoming administration. He also did not welcome the 46 President to the White House and was even absent from his inauguration.

Till date, Trump, who for some inexplicable reason(s) still remains very popular amongst Republicans, has kept hammering on his conspiracy rigged election theories not caring about what this is doing to the sanctity of the American election process which had ever been queried in this manner before. Thus, while it is clear that the ‘Naija’ factor plays a big part in muddling up our views and actions on a lot of issues, in truth the ‘Naija factor’ is strictly not just limited to Nigerians and Nigeria – as Trump has shown the whole world. Besides we all know that there are a lot of Lauretta Onochies amongst us!

