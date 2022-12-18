Lauretta Onochie: Cat with nine lives

She is one of President Mohammadu Buhari’s most vociferous defenders. As a spokesperson for the president, Ms. Lauretta Onochie pulls no punches when faced with the prospect of defending the president or even the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC). She also takes no prisoners while in the battlefield to defend any cause she believed in. Twice, President Mohammadu Buhari has tried to put her as a high ranking member of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), but twice she lost the battle on the floor of the Senate during confirmation hearings. That is basically because many Nigerians, Senators as well believed she is a card carrying member of the APC, an allegation she vehemently denied. But Onochie is not a woman made for the dustbin of history. She is a favourite in the Buhari presidency. On November 23 this year, Buhari made another attempt at elevating Onochie by forwarding her name with 14 others for confirmation as chairman and members of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC) Board. Just this week, the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs screened Onochie and 14 other nominees for their appointments as chair and members of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Onochie is presently a special assistant to the president on new media. She appeared before the panel on Thursday for the screening process. She and the other nominees were appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on 23 November. She was enmeshed in a controversial appointment into the electoral umpire, INEC, in 2020 when she was named a national commissioner to represent Delta State. The appointment generated public outcry from individuals, civic groups and opposition parties who wrote petitions, staged protests and called on the Senate to reject Ms Onochie’s appointment. Many also described the appointment as unconstitutional – majorly because she is partisan and has openly campaigned for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). She was, however, rejected by the Senate in July. And the basis for her rejection was not her partisanship. The Senate said her appointment was rejected because “it breaches the federal character principle.” At Thursday’s screening, chaired by Gombe Senator, Bulus Amos, some senators wondered if Ms Onochie’s local government was an oil-producing community. Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West) said her nomination breached the provisions of Section 12(1) of NDDC (Establishment etc.) Act. He asked Ms Onochie about her local government and whether it is an oil-producing community. But he was reminded by the Senate chief whip, Orji Kalu (APC, Abia North) that a former NDDC chairman, Onyema Ugochukwu, was appointed from a community that does not produce oil in Abia State. “We need to be more guided. We have appointed a chairman from our state that is not from the local government where they produce oil- Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, and nobody can tell us to reject this one,” he said. While Ekiti senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who supported Ms Onochie’s appointment, said she is qualified for the position, James Manager from Delta State, said a petition was written against her nomination. He, however, assured that the committee would look at the petition written by the concerned group from the Niger Delta region.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...