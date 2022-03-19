LAURETTA TOGONU-BICKERSTETH: Our focus on tourism in Nigeria is still on crumbs

Lauretta OlayinkaTogonu- Bickersteth, is the founder and chief executive officer of Hospitalityandmsb, a hospitality consultancy business services and solutions outfit. She spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on her the enriching nature of tourism and on her various engagements

Background

Lauretta Olayinka Togonu-Bickersteth, otherwise known as Ms. B, is a hospitality management graduate from Thames Valley University, now University of West London, a food science graduate from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria and a qualified travel professional. She is a Lagosian, who grew up in Ibadan, and a thoroughbred travel professional, who in the last couple of years has straddled various aspects of the industry, ranging from being hospitality and travel consultant, foodie, hospitality and tourism trainer. She at a point lectured in Wavecrest College of Hospitality, Lagos for 21 years, between 2000 and 2021. She also a quality assessor, educator, mentor and confidence coach. Aside of these, she has engaged actively with private and public sector and is a Fellow of the Institute of Hospitality, UK and Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN), where she presently serves her fourth term as the assistant secretary of the association. Togonu-Bickersteth has also won a number of accolades and awards over the years, this include being a 2022 nominee of Nigerian Feminnine Achievement Award for the Most Outstanding in Hospitality.

Growing up was amazing

Growing up in the city of Ibadan, she had a fulfilling and amazing experience with fantastic parents, who instilled in her the finest grain of discipline and education. ‘‘Fulfilling with fantastic parents that impacted on me life -long principles and virtues that influence all I do; to living my purpose and passion today,’’ she says of her growing up.” ‘‘Exemplary, focused, loving and talented siblings, these shaped my growing up too. My upbringing, family root, my parents and most important, my Catholic faith and belief,’’ she adds.

Attraction for tourism

Proper grooming and growing up in a home where the finest details in home keeping were observed no doubt impacted on her at her impressionable age that developing love for hospitality and tourism became natural to her, as she tells you that: ‘‘Growing up, dinning at home, awareness of etiquette and refinement lifestyle in general, grooming and culinary operations were part of my family life and family events. Also, I was often involved in family cooking and baking, to mark family occasions and then out of interest I did some culinary short courses that brought me in contact with voluntary teaching jobs linked to hospitality and young females and a hospitality school – Wavecrest. It is this encounter that set her on the path of a career in hospitality, as during her stint at Wavecrest College, she was offered a scholarship for training abroad after gradu-ation and a teaching position as well. Thus began her romance with the entire gamut of tourism sector.

The world of HAMS (Hospitalityandmsb) services and solutions

Haven enjoyed her romance with hospitality and travel at various stages, she decided it was time to create a new adventure for herself by setting up her own outfit, which she called HAMS (Hospitalityandmsb). ‘‘It was an initiative I started as just HAMS encouraged by a friend who saw my passion, to promote and create an awareness about a sector I have now coined HAT (Hospitality, Aviation and Tourism),’’ she says as she explains further her sojourn into the world of tourism business. ‘‘This now further grew to become a consultancy business, a tour business and a start-up mentoring – skills and empowerment platform for young millennial females in HAT. HAMS is a combination of mentorship/club, skills and competency building among young millennial females, training, business developments and tours. It is what I call a ‘Cocktail Brand.’ ‘‘My passion has enabled me for 25 years plus as learner and trainer, to get involved in HAT and related sectors. I support young millennial females to discover their self-worth and self-fulfilment. Get economically empowered, through HAMS skill for service as they learn skills to serve, and to deliver professional hospitality services or to become competent ‘femalepreneurs’ and hopefully future female thought leaders.’’ In addition to these, she has also ventured into tour operation, a business she said was prompted by the need to explore and impact further. Besides the knack to see the different parts of the world, she was also buoyed by the words of Saint Augustine. ‘‘So for me, tour operation had to be a choice and as it is linked to hospitality that I had being doing for years so when the chance came to do something linked to it I jumped at it,’’ she recounts. Quoting Saint Augustine; ‘the world is a book, and those who do not travel read only one page,’ she says: ‘‘So I wanted to read many pages through tours and impact.’’

Exciting experience putting first my tour together

Since discovering the beauty of tours, she has not looked back, describing her first tour as exciting and revealing. ‘‘Exciting. For me, it wasn’t the putting together of the package, but it was getting my first tour package payment. Knowing that a real customer existed out there that trusted me enough to pay me to take them on a tour. ‘‘That was for me beyond an experience, it was an achievement in not just tour packaging, but in confirming my ability to market tours, communicate its benefits, and provide potential customer satisfaction too. It was a delightful feeling, like when a pilot flies for the first time solo flight. I can’t describe it perfectly enough here too, it’s a great feeling.” (She smiles).

Tour package is big business

How profitable is tour business in Nigeria, one sought to know? ‘‘Tour business in Nigeria is much more profitable than the ‘business of laughter’, if you know what comedians make, (she laughs) especially when further linked with hospitality, not to talk of aviation,’’ she says. “If you know this sector in depth, you will understand that the potential profitability prospect is mind-blowing and yet to be tapped,” she adds with a feeling of disappointment. However, she discloses that: ‘‘It is ‘billionable’ business when it is better understood and appreciated by visionary leadership and strategically focused on as has been done in other developed countries that depend on these sectors – HAT – to grow their economy.’’ Part of the reason for her describing tourism as ‘billionable’ business is the fact of the vast opportunities it presents as the largest employer of labour in the world. ‘‘Thus, the opportunities available are massive as a ‘billionable’ business more than ‘laughter.’ There are just too many possibilities, and potentials as the opportunities are huge, massive and untapped.” This is as she says that the focus yet on tourism in Nigeria is: ‘‘What I describe as the ‘crumbs and icing’ on the cake. We have not got to the cake or hanging fruits yet. We are still scrapping the icing. There are still lots to explore and create wealth and jobs for our teeming youths and citizens.’’ To take advantage of these immersive opportunities, she says Nigerians particularly the youths must equip themselves for the job opportunities ahead. ‘‘They can take advantage of the present and future opportunities that exist in lots of ways by empowering themselves in this age of digital space, upskilling, capacity and skills building, availability of career development support, mentorship, career orientation, training and education, career empowerment as well as the constructive use of social media,’’ she admonishes.” This development, she says is what has prompted her to run online programme every two weeks through her Instagram page. “I realise that many young people just find themselves in the school programmes linked with this sector with no clue about what this career path is about or the prospects. ‘‘They lack basic orientation so they don’t take it serious, some drop out eventually to do something else, that they think is more lucrative and recognised or has prestige; not a life of a cook or housekeeper and what I have found also is due to this you have more non hospitality graduates getting employed. ‘‘This is fine and can be a plus for us in this sector, if well planned. If they are given proper orientation about delivering hospitality services, not just employed as cheap labour, who then exist as untrained staff, giving a bad image about hospitality service personnel. Those I call ‘service stars,’ seeing such gaps is disheartening. Hospitality stakeholders also need to be orientated concerning the true of hospitality business structure and staff recruitment and training essentials for a successful and sustainable business across board.”

Public-private partnership is needed to get it right

To get tourism business right in Nigeria, she says is a task that both the public and private sector must work together closely at, and not with a quick fix approach but with details, fine print details. However, she wants the government to focus on some enabling and essential areas such as ease of visas, good roads, infrastructure development, maintenance culture, travellers’ friendly airports, cleanliness, and tourist sites maintenance, supportive capacity building across all sectors in HAT, reduction of taxes, and travel friendly policies.

An unknown future

With still a lot ahead of her, she waxes philosophical about the future as she says to you that: ‘‘The future holds for me what I like to describe as unknown, but then, this unknown for me falls into my bigger picture that is conceived as that future that will be anything, but, because of my trust in Him I can.’’ My future is filled with a big dream desire, and a ‘can do spirit’ to make it happen based on whatever divine providence has in stock for me. I am at absolute peace.”

You were recently selected for Florish Africa grant to mentor young millennial females, how do you feel about this new development?

I am extremely excited about this selection for this grant I have got. I’ m among the 500 people selected. The grant focus is all about female empowerment and development. Borne out of the passion of their founder, who wants to see women become truly fulfilled and empowered. It is a movement designed to create a platform for both female millennials and adults alike, to have access to information that will help them grow in the areas of career, living, love and relationship and inspirational messages from leading change-makers.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...