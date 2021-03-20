Laurie Idahosa apologises to Pete Edochie over slur remark

Laurie Idahosa, pastor at the Church of God Mission International, has apologised to Nollywood veteran, Pete Edochie, after she called him out for saying his mother married at the age of 15. In an interview published on Wednesday, Edochie revealed that his father who was almost 40, married his mother at the age of 15.

However, in a video posted via her Instagram page on Thursday, Idahosa apologised to Edochie over her comments. The mother of three said her tweet was misinterpreted. Idahosa said when she realised that the tweet was misinterpreted she took it down.

It would be recalled that Idahosa called out the movie veteran for saying his mom married at the age of 15. “How can he laugh about her being “shy?” Oga, she was not shy. She was a victim of rape and was a child bride. She wasn’t respectful of his age, she was afraid for her life. Know the difference and adjust this story… start telling the truth!” she tweeted. The pastor has since retracted her statement.

