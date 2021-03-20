Arts & Entertainments

Laurie Idahosa apologises to Pete Edochie over slur remark

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

Laurie Idahosa, pastor at the Church of God Mission International, has apologised to Nollywood veteran, Pete Edochie, after she called him out for saying his mother married at the age of 15. In an interview published on Wednesday, Edochie revealed that his father who was almost 40, married his mother at the age of 15.

However, in a video posted via her Instagram page on Thursday, Idahosa apologised to Edochie over her comments. The mother of three said her tweet was misinterpreted. Idahosa said when she realised that the tweet was misinterpreted she took it down.

It would be recalled that Idahosa called out the movie veteran for saying his mom married at the age of 15. “How can he laugh about her being “shy?” Oga, she was not shy. She was a victim of rape and was a child bride. She wasn’t respectful of his age, she was afraid for her life. Know the difference and adjust this story… start telling the truth!” she tweeted. The pastor has since retracted her statement.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

DJ Sunny Yankee rescues artistes with ‘Dream Matters’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The world of DJ Sunny Yankee and Cybersound music company, revolves round two studios, one based in Sydney, Australia and the other in Lagos, Nigeria. However, the duo have decided to create a collaboration album between upcoming artistes in Nigeria and in Australia.   The album, titled: ‘Dreams Matters’, is a blend of various styles […]
Arts & Entertainments

Finally, Harrysong fixes March 27 for marriage

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian singer. Harrysong is set to walk down with his bae, Alexer Gopa. The music star took to his Instagram page on February 4, where he shared a pre-wedding photo ahead of the ceremony. “ALL SHADES I got it perfect this time. March 27 at the KFT event centre, Warri, Delta State,” he captioned the […]
Arts & Entertainments

COVID-19: US movie theaters set to reopen

Posted on Author Reporter

  AMC Theatres and other cinema chains will fire up projectors in some major U.S. cities this week, offering lower-priced admission, discounted popcorn and new safety measures to tempt audiences back to the movies despite the pandemic. Theaters will remain closed, however, in some of the biggest movie-going markets including Los Angeles and New York, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica