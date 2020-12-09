LAUTECH ASUU dissociates self from purported resumption

*Says strike remains indefinite

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Ladoke Akintola University Chapter, Wednesday dissociated itself from a purported resumption calendar released by the institution’s Registrar, Kayode Ogunleye, stating that the union members were still on indefinite strike until the Federal Government meets her demands.

In a release signed by LAUTECH ASUU Chairman, Dr Biodun Olaniran, the Union stated that the academic staff of the institution was solidly behind and involved in the ongoing nationwide ASUU strike and will not betray the struggle to get a better public varsity and welfare system for her members.

Dr. Olaniran therefore advised parents not to allow their wards waste scarce resources in coming to school which is yet to resume as the academic staff are still on strike in compliance with the national struggle of ASUU.

Olaniran stated that the national leadership of the Union will announce to the public officially when the strike is suspended, adding that it is not the duty of a political jobber and Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige to make any announcement.

The Union maintained that due to the strike, no academic activities will hold within the university including conduct of examination.

