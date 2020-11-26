LAUTECH: Attestation of Makinde’s commitment to transform education sector – Group

A socio-political support group of the Oyo State government, Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID), has said that the successful transfer of the ownership of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), to Oyo State is a testimony of Governor Seyi Makinde’s commitment in transforming the state and the education sector.

According to the group, the resolution of the 14-year joint ownership tussle of the tertiary institution between Oyo and Osun states, that was eventually ceded to Oyo is a landmark achievement.

The group commended Governor Makinde on the success of the resolution, describing the development as a giant stride for the entire state.

The spokesperson of the group, Ayotomiwa Adebayo said that the consistent effort of the governor towards the development of education sector in the state has again achieved a milestone following his decision in giving education priority and making it the first in the state budget as enshrined by UNESCO standard.

“Governor Makinde has again proved that he is committed to changing the narrative of the state and this development is evidence of his vision,” he added.

OID Coordinator in Oyo State, Dr Aaron Ogundiwin, said Governor Makinde possessed rare qualities of a good leadership style and outstanding as a record-breaker in fulfilling his campaign promises to the good people of state, who are now enjoying the dividends of democracy since he resumed office.

“As a group, we will not relent in supporting the state government in transforming the state, especially in the education sector as well as building visionary leaders in the atate and the country at large,” he added.

LAUTECH alumnus and the group coordinator in Dublin, Mr Kehinde Oluwatosin, TPL, emphasised that LAUTECH as a technology-driven university will soon be ranked among the global institutions where students across the world following the development.

“Without a doubt, LAUTECH will soon become the silicon valley of Africa for Technology Research Institute such as MIT, Harvard, Trinity College, Oxford, Cambridge and Delft University of Technology, Netherlands among other notable university of technology globally.

He also expressed optimism that LAUTECH, with proper funding under the Governor Mackinde-administration, will live up to its expectation as the best university of technology in Africa.

The group’s coordinator in Hungary, Mr Adebowale Fafore, also commended Governor Makinde’s position on his claim that ‘it is a win-win for everybody, the students, lecturers as well as the stakeholders of LAUTECH,’ as it will chart a new course for the institution to excel.

