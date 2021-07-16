LAUTECH, BOWEN teaching hospitals, others receive N.216bn medical equipment

Teaching hospitals of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) , BOWEN University, four State hospitals and health centres were recipients of medical equipment worth N .216billion ($432,000) distributed by the Ogbomoso Community Foundation (OCF). The event was held at the Ogbomoso Recreation Club and was attended by representatives and officials of the recipient organisations. The items were donated to OCF by Hospital Sisters Mission outreach, United States of America with the active support of Ogbomoso Sons and Daughters in North America. Speaking at the event, former military Governor of Oyo State and leader of OCF, Maj.Gen Oladayo Popoola, said the equipment were donated to “all public medical institutions in Ogbomoso land.” Some of them are Primary Health Centres, General and State hospitals and teaching hospitals in order to raise the standard of health care delivery in Ogbomoso and environ and also complement the effort of the government in the provision of health services to the people.
