LAUTECH, BOWEN teaching hospitals, others receive N.216bn medical equipment

Teaching hospitals of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) , BOWEN University, four State hospitals and health centres were recipients of medical equipment worth N .216billion ($432,000) distributed by the Ogbomoso Community Foundation (OCF). The event was held at the Ogbomoso Recreation Club and was attended by representatives and officials of the recipient organisations. The items were donated to OCF by Hospital Sisters Mission outreach, United States of America with the active support of Ogbomoso Sons and Daughters in North America. Speaking at the event, former military Governor of Oyo State and leader of OCF, Maj.Gen Oladayo Popoola, said the equipment were donated to “all public medical institutions in Ogbomoso land.” Some of them are Primary Health Centres, General and State hospitals and teaching hospitals in order to raise the standard of health care delivery in Ogbomoso and environ and also complement the effort of the government in the provision of health services to the people.

Buhari nominates AMCON debtor, 2 journalists as ambassadors

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the names of 41 non-career ambassadorial nominees, including two journalists, to the Senate for confirmation. The two journalists are former Deputy Editor of THISDAY, Mr. Oma Djebah and immediate past Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian, Debo Adesina. The list also includes the name of an APC chieftain and former Minister of […]
No headway yet on Mali crisis, Jonathan tells Buhari

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday told President Muhammadu Bahari that the political crisis in the Republic of Mali has yet to be resolved. Jonathan, who is ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali, according to a statement by Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, told his successor that the main opposition group, M5, continued to insist on the resignation of […]

