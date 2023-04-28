LAUTECH graduates 2,754, eight bag first class

Two thousand, seven hundred and fifty-four students are scheduled to graduate from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, today. According to acting Vice- Chancellor Mojeed Olaide Liasu eight students will graduate with first class and 332 with Second Class Upper. Seven hundred and sixtysix will earn their degrees in the Second Class lower category, with 249 finishing in third class. The remainder 13 students are graduating with passes. The VC said: “A total of 1,962 students are earning their post-graduate degrees.

The breakdown of the figure includes 55 new Ph.D. holders and 1,883 graduating with master’s degrees. A cumulative total of 24 are also going home with Postgraduate Diplomas.” Liasu added: “It has been a smooth sail since the Oyo State Government secured full ownership of LAUTECH three years ago. This year’s convocation is unique in many ways as it would also include the investiture of the university’s 6th Chancellor, His Majesty, Sir Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse, the paramount ruler of Emouha Kingdom in Rivers State.” Expressing great delight at the University being ranked by world-renowned ranking body, webometrics, as number seven in the country and the best state university, Liasu said both staff and students are committed to doing more in the coming years.