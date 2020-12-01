News

LAUTECH ownership: Makinde pays thank you visit to Oyetola

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday said that politics and other considerations cannot distract him and his colleague governors in the South-West geopolitical zone from cooperating to ensure development of the zone and Nigeria.

 

He warned naysayers and detractors to quit trying to drive a wedge between him and other governors, adding that such persons should look elsewhere. According to him, politics and party affiliations will not cause a division among the governors.

 

Makinde stated these when he paid a thank you visit to his counterpart in Osun State, Chief Gboyega Oyetola, over the amicable resolution of the age-long ownership crisis which had rocked the Ladoke Akintola University,(LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, for years.

 

Makinde added that Oyo and Osun states demonstrated that an amicable resolution of the seeming intractable ownership crisis was possible and that the decision would ensure that LAUTECH returns to    the pinnacle of excellence, which it was renowned for, years back.

 

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor stated these while speaking at the Executive Chamber of the Osun State Governor’s Office.

 

The statement added that Makinde commended Governor Oyetola for the statesmanly role he played in the process.

 

This was as the Osun State governor also expressed confidence that Makinde would implement the MoU on the resolution of the LAUTECH ownership to the letter, declaring that the Oyo State Governor is a man of honour.

 

Makinde maintained that a lot of people had been reading wrong meaning into the recent dissolution of the joint ownership of LAUTECH, describing it as being against the spirit of regional cooperation.

 

He said, however, that the decision by Oyo and Osun States to have a divorce over LAUTECH ownership would pay off in the long run.

