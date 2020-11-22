LAUTECH ownership: We can now restore varsity’s lost glory –Makinde

…commends Osun govt’s cooperation

Following the termination of the joint ownership of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, between the Oyo and Osun State Governments, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has declared that the state now has the opportunity to restore the lost glory of the university.

The governor also maintained that the real work to reposition the university and take it back to the glorious days when it was adjudged the best state-run university has now begun.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor stated these while speaking on Ibadan-based Fresh FM’s Political Circuit, on Saturday.

The statement added that Governor Makinde appreciated his Osun State counterpart, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, for his cooperation all through the discussions. He also stated that with the amicable ending of the joint ownership, a situation that has bogged down the university for years, he was ready to reposition the institution in line with his campaign promise.

He added that Oyo State under his watch will readily reposition the school for excellence, noting that his administration’s drive to industrialise the state will get the much needed boost with an effectively run technology university like LAUTECH. “If we are saying we want to industrialise the state and we have a university of technology adding value in Ogbomoso, the industrialisation effort can proceed very quickly.”

The governor further maintained that Oyo State is ready to fully shoulder the financial responsibilities of LAUTECH, as it has been doing since the beginning of year 2020. He said that the state government has appropriated enough funds to the institution in the 2021 budget, adding that his administration will continue to discharge its responsibilities on the institution. According to him, his administration is renowned for putting its money where its mouth is.

“I, already, indicated that we wanted to take it over and because of that, Osun felt why should they be putting their money and negotiation was still on? “So, for this year 2020, Oyo State has been funding LAUTECH alone. After our January to June, from July, we have been funding LAUTECH alone basically and we appropriated enough money in the 2021 budget to continue doing that. So, we anticipated that we were going to get to this position and we are putting our money where our mouth is.”

Makinde, who described Oyetola as a statesman, equally said there is no victor nor vanquished in the arrangement that has seen the National Universities Commission (NUC) transfer LAUTECH ownership solely to Oyo State. He added that the situation is a win-win for both states, even as he urged staff of the university never to discriminate against members of the workforce who are of Osun State extraction.

Meanwhile, Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, has commended Governor Makinde, for his unrelenting and determined efforts in securing the sole ownership of LAUTECH for the State. In a statement he personally signed, the first class monarch, stressed that the final ceding of LAUTECH to Oyo state will further boost socio-economic activities in Ogbomoso and Oyo state in general.

He said: “Let me use this medium to express my heartfelt appreciation and gratitude of the people of Ogbomosoland to Governor Oluwaseyi Makinde of Oyo state for his unrelenting and determined efforts in securing the sole ownership of LAUTECH for Oyo State.

Also, Oba Oyewunmi who lauded the National Universities Commission (NUC) and other stakeholders for the historic feat, also urged the LAUTECH community to uphold their remarkable and worthy academic excellence.

