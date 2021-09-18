LAUTECH Prof, Abass, slumps, dies while observing Jum’at in Ogbomoso

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, yesterday lost one of its staff, Pro. Abass Olajire who slumped while paying. The University’s spokesperson Mr Lekan Fadeyi while confirming the incident said: “The prof slumped at the Ansarul Deen Mosque, Stadium Road, Ogbomoso and was confirmed dead at the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital He will be buried tomorrow (today) in ibadan, Oyo State capital”, he said. Until his death, Olajire was a lecturer at the Faculty of Pure and Applied Sciences.

was said to have slumped inside the mosque around Oke Ado and was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed as ‘brought in dead’. Recalled that Olajire ranked 128th of 66,925 of the top world scientists done by Elsevier B. V (Netherlands) and a team of researchers led by Prof. John P.A. loannidis from Stanford University, United States

