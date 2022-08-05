LAUTECH students demand justice for Rachael’s kidnap, killing

Students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, on Wednesday called for justice over the kidnap and killing of one of them, Rachael Opaleke. Rachael, a final-year student, was working in an hotel in Ogbomoso due to the lingering ASUU strike but was eventually discovered to have been killed by her abductors.

In a release by the Union President, Adeboye Anuoluwa, the students lamented the lackadaisical attitude of the government towards rescuing the lady until she was found killed. The students said: “This is a dark moment in our school as we were lashed with the death of one of us. We were consumed when we first heard about her kidnap and we led the team to write to governments, security agencies, and all concerned stakeholders to see to her release without her dying. It’s so disheartening and terrible to have heard her dead in the early hours of today. “Our heart is bleeding.

Despite the notice to the government, security agencies, and all other stakeholders, there was no known form of genuine commitment demonstrated by all of them in addressing this ugly trend in our community and the state. We cried out but unfortunately, it ended just on the walls of social media platforms because we are mere students whose lives mean nothing to the government. “Our cries and calls have generated nothing else than more pains, hurts, fears, sorrows, and endless lamentations. If we have Government or Community Stakeholders that can respond swiftly to that unfortunate incident, her killing would have been prevented. This is no doubt an affirmation of the saying that ‘all animals are not equal.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...