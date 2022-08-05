News

LAUTECH students demand justice for Rachael’s kidnap, killing

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, on Wednesday called for justice over the kidnap and killing of one of them, Rachael Opaleke. Rachael, a final-year student, was working in an hotel in Ogbomoso due to the lingering ASUU strike but was eventually discovered to have been killed by her abductors.

In a release by the Union President, Adeboye Anuoluwa, the students lamented the lackadaisical attitude of the government towards rescuing the lady until she was found killed. The students said: “This is a dark moment in our school as we were lashed with the death of one of us. We were consumed when we first heard about her kidnap and we led the team to write to governments, security agencies, and all concerned stakeholders to see to her release without her dying. It’s so disheartening and terrible to have heard her dead in the early hours of today. “Our heart is bleeding.

Despite the notice to the government, security agencies, and all other stakeholders, there was no known form of genuine commitment demonstrated by all of them in addressing this ugly trend in our community and the state. We cried out but unfortunately, it ended just on the walls of social media platforms because we are mere students whose lives mean nothing to the government. “Our cries and calls have generated nothing else than more pains, hurts, fears, sorrows, and endless lamentations. If we have Government or Community Stakeholders that can respond swiftly to that unfortunate incident, her killing would have been prevented. This is no doubt an affirmation of the saying that ‘all animals are not equal.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Obasanjo: Destruction of my farm painful, but won’t stop my investment in Benue

Posted on Author Reporter

    Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta   Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, Friday, said the destruction of his 2,420 hectares of mango plantation in Benue State was painful, but it would not not deter his investment in the state. The mango plantation was allegedly burnt down by suspected hoodlums following probable disagreements with the locals over compensation for the land […]
Metro & Crime News

Gbajabiamila hints on amendments to federal character law

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The need to review the extant definition of Federal Character in the Nigerian Constitution has become more pertinent, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila said on Saturday.   According to him, as presently defined in the Constitution, Federal Character is at variance with the nation’s realities as it limits national […]
News

Health Scheme: Sanwo-Olu pays 75% of annual premium for public servants

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Hakeem Muri- Okunola has said that Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu-led administration has paid 75% of the annual premium for public servants to access through “Ilera Eko scheme.” Okunola said that the payment, which was effective from June 1, 2021, showed the commitment of the present administration to staff […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica