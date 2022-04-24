Lavish, classy fashion at Dominic, Anosike’s traditional wedding

Celebrities showed up in their most gorgeous and high class style to honour Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike as they performed the traditional marriage rites in Owerri. At the glamorous event, the best of leaf green and gold were on display.

The different stylishly made dresses, skirts, blouses and men’s kaftan goes a long way to show how fashionable Nigerians are.

There is a great dept of creativity that runs through the kind of fashion socialites wear to prestigious events.

Call it lavish, flamboyant, classy, whatever words that best describes these movie and fashion people, know that they didn’t come to play with their looks.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...