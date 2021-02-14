Body & Soul

Lavish owambe party is massive part of my life –DJ Cuppy

Celebrated Nigerian Disc Jockey and musician, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy has described the partying nature of Nigerians, which the Yorubas call owambe, as a massive part of her culture.

 

In a recent interview with innovative, family-oriented TV channel, iVogue TV, Cuppy noted that as a DJ, she gets to experience the most amazing events including weddings and traditional gatherings, and she has always been inspired by the experience.

 

Speaking on her partythemed song, ‘Litty Lit’ which features Teni, Cuppy said; “I’m not married myself, but I definitely have always wanted to throw my own lavish oleku owambe party. And so when I thought about a song with Teni and it’s all about getting lit and having a good time, this video was spot on.”

On working with Teni, Cuppy described the process as flawless.

 

According to her, Teni made the whole video experience such a fun thing. “She worked in the studio, super vibrant, full of energy, ready to party. Actually, Teni really came through for me. Teni had been in a very stressful shoot that same day,but she came with the energy and she reassured me that we were going to make it, and that’s exactly what we did.

 

Teni actually wasn’t feeling too well on that day so we had to push through. I was the one giving her the ginger. But I think it all came together and beautifully well,” she said. Keying into the evolving digital space, iVogue TV was set up to break away from the norm by stemming fake news,

 

bullying, one-sided stories, and epileptic blogging. With its lifestyle and entertainment content, iVogue TV reminds its viewers that there is beauty in the world while tapping into the positive energy. iVogue airs on TVC on Saturdays, Wednesdays on ITV, Abuja, BCOS Ibadan on Thursdays as well as DBS, Warri at on Saturdays.

