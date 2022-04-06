News

Lavrov: West trying to sink Russia-Ukraine talks with war crimes ‘hysteria’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West on Tuesday of trying to derail negotiations between Russia and Ukraine by fuelling “hysteria” over alleged war crimes by Moscow’s forces.

Kyiv and the West say there is evidence – including images and witness testimony gathered by Reuters and other media organisations – that Russia committed war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Moscow denies the charge and has called the allegations a “monstrous forgery.”

Lavrov said, without providing evidence, that Moscow believed the accusations were timed to wreck the negotiating process after what he described as progress when Ukrainian and Russian representatives met in Turkey last week, reports Reuters.

“We are inclined to think the reason is a desire to find a pretext to break off the negotiations that are being conducted,” he said in a video issued by the Russian foreign ministry.

In a sign of the remaining gulf between the two sides after nearly six weeks of war, Lavrov said Moscow was still insisting on the demilitarisation and “denazification” of Ukraine and protection for Russian-speakers there, but Kyiv was denying that these were real problems.

Ukraine and Western governments say these demands, presented by President Vladimir Putin at the start of Russia’s invasion, were false pretexts for an illegal assault on a democratic country.

Lavrov said, again without providing evidence, that Ukraine had “tried to break off the negotiating process altogether” after Western media published the war crimes allegations.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ozekhome: Nigeria won’t progress without new constitution, referendum

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Mr. Mike Ozekhome (SAN) yesterday described the 1999 constitution as a “forced document”, insisting that Nigeria needed a new constitution and renegotiation of its existence through a referendum, if the country must progress. Ozekhome argued that, Nigeria currently operates under a “suffocative system”, owing to the 1999 constitution (as amended) which according to him has […]
News

First E&P strikes oil at oil block divested by Chevron

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

First Exploration and Production (First E&P) said it has struck oil from an oilfield it acquired following the divestment of Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) from the asset located off the Bayelsa coastline. Chevron had in 2015 divested from OMLs 83 and 85 while the asset was acquired by First E&P, an indigenous firm who now […]
News

Senate passes Proceeds of Crime Bill 2022

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday passed the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Bill, 2022. The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Joint Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes and Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters. While presenting the joint committee’s report, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari (Kaduna North), said the bill […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica