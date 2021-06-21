Metro & Crime

Law enforcement officer, others arrested for trafficking cocaine, others

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a serving officer of a law enforcement agency, Popoola Abayomi, for allegedly selling assorted illicit drugs to students of a federal university and cultists in Ogun State.

 

The suspected drug dealer, serving in the Lagos State Command of the security agency, was arrested on Wednesday, after days of surveillance on his wife’s shop used as his sales point at the Camp area of Abeokuta.

 

The NDLEA spokesman, Mr. Femi Babafemi, said in a statement yesterday that the suspect was arrested through one of his salesmen, a motorcycle rider, known as Ogah, who was trailed to a location about 8pm and arrested with six pinches of Colorado weighing 1.17grams.

 

Babafemi said thereafter, Popoola, who had been on the agency’s watch list, was nabbed with different illicit drugs including codeine – 17 bottles, cannabis (22.26 grams), tramadol 230 (98 grams), 61 tablets of flunitrazepam (23.72 grams), 113 tablets of molly (48.16 grams) and sex drops (43.92 grams).

 

According to him, after the arrest of the two suspects, some students’ union officials of the institution blocked the NDLEA team with their official vehicle to prevent the agency from taking away the suspects.

He said: “The narcotic agents, however, restrained themselves and after hours of standoff, succeeded in moving the suspects to their custody.” In a similar development, on June 13, the Oyo State Command of the NDLEA arrested another suspect, Adelodun Kamaldeen, at General Area, Ilorin, Kwara State, with a parcel containing cocaine and heroin weighing 10.5 grams and 4.8 grams respectively.

 

Babafemi said the following day, two ladies – Mary Peter (40) and Mercy Oladele (39) – were arrested at Total Garden, Ibadan, when NDLEA operatives, acting on a tip-off, intercepted their commercial Nissan Micra car.

 

The two women, he said, were arrested with seven bags of cannabis weighing 77.23kg brought in from Ogbese, Ondo State, to supply a man they simply identified as Alhaji.

 

The suspects said they had earlier supplied the same Alhaji two bags before coming with the seven bags they were caught with.

 

On June 18, operatives of the Oyo State Command acting on intelligence also raided the residence of Alhaji Faruq at Elebu area, Akala Expressway, Oluyole Local Government Area, Ibadan, where they recovered 43 ampoules of methylphenidate.

 

Also, in Kaduna State, a suspected drug trafficker, Segun Abraham, was arrested at Panteka area on June 17, with 211.500kg of skunk heading to Kano State.

 

Also, a Nigerian returning from Pakistan, Ezenyeche Kingsley, was arrested by NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos with five pellets of heroin weighing 250 grams discovered in his anus.

 

“The suspect had arrived at the ‘D’ arrival hall of the airport on June 14, on Turkish Airline flight from Pakistan with the illicit drug inserted in his anus.

 

He, however, failed to beat the eagle eyes of narcotic officers during inward clearance of passengers on the flight,” Babafemi said.

