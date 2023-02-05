Law firm appoints MP

A Nigerian law firm, Aluko & Oyebode has appointed Joke Aliu as its new co-managing partner. The firm said in a statement that Aliu would be leading the firm along with Reginald Udom, who has been the managing partner since 2021. He brings nearly 20 years of litigation and arbitration specialisation to the role, including representation of Nigerian and multinational companies in state, federal and appellate courts in a range of sectors such as debt recovery, human rights, intellectual property, energy and employment. She also advises clients on compliance, regulatory and company formation matters. Aliu has been with the company since 2003, rose to partnership in 2015 as the firm’s first female litigation partner and previously managed the Lagos-headquartered firm’s Abuja location.
