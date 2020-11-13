News

Law firm challenging election result dumps Trump

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Donald Trump has been ditched by the law firm he hired to challenge election results in Pennsylvania.
Porter Wright Morris & Arthur announced Friday that it had withdrawn from a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of the Trump campaign.
A filing seen by The New York Times said: ‘Plaintiffs and Porter Wright have reached a mutual agreement that plaintiffs will be best served if Porter Wright withdraws.’ The firm filed their suit for Team Trump in Pennsylvania just three days ago, but have not given an explanation for their sudden withdrawal from the case.
Its lawyers alleged Pennsylvania implemented an illegal ‘two tiered system’ that they claim saw certain voters prioritized over others, reports metro.co.uk.
It is unclear if another law firm will now step in to fight the president’s case. Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro dismissed the Trump lawsuit as ‘meritless’ and insisted the state’s election – overseen by representatives of the Democrat and Republican parties – was ‘lawful, fair and secure.’
The Times reported earlier this week that there had been internal tensions at Porter Wright Morris & Arthur over its work for Donald Trump and his political campaign. Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral college votes pushed Joe Biden to victory in the race against President Trump last Saturday. The president has since made multiple unfounded allegations of fraud, and vowed to challenge the result in various states’ courts.
He claimed Pennsylvania’s largest city Philadelphia had a ‘rotten’ electoral system.
Officials from the US Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday that this year’s election had been ‘the most secure in US history.’
Biden was named by other forecasters as the winner of Arizona on Friday, flipping the traditionally Republican state to his Democrat party.
Trump has so-far refused to concede the election result, although an increasing number of White House aides say the president privately accepts that he has been beaten.
Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States on January 20, 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FACAN advocates for establishment of export processing zone in Kebbi

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Federation of Agricultural Commodities Association of Nigeria (FACAN) in Kebbi State has called on the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) to establish an Export Processing Zone for agricultural produce in Kaoje axis of the State in order to maximise the benefits of the Federal Government’s economic diversification drive.   The facility can as well […]
News

It’s time to stop killings in Southern Kaduna –Sultan

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

The Chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called for a concerted effort to end the prevailing crisis in the Southern part of Kaduna and across the north. The Sultan spoke at the extended meeting of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council in Kaduna yesterday.   […]
News

Test Multichoice CEO for COVID-19, Reps tell NCDC

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives on Wednesday advised the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to test the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Multichoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe for COVID-19. The advice was given by the House ad hoc committee investigating the non-implementation of pay as you go tariff plan by broadcast satellite providers following the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: