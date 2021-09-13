Business

Law firm gets partners

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A full-service law firm, Olaniwun Ajayi LP, has appointed Dr. Tominiyi Owolabi and Mr. Wolemi Esan as its new managing partner and deputy managing partner respectively.

 

According to a statement by the firm, the duo took over from the combined leadership of Prof. Konyin Ajayi (SAN) and Oluseye Opasanya (SAN), who formerly served as managing partner and deputy managing partner of the firm respectively.

 

However, the statement explained that Ajayi and Opasanya would continue to provide the most valued counsel to the firm and its clients, especially in litigation and arbitration in which they both continue to grow in stature and measure.

 

Owolabi, who was described as a distinguished Eisenhower fellow, has demonstrated exceptional drive and passion for sustainable and scalable innovation and has an enviable record of winning for his clients, his team, and ultimately our esteem.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Cloud market: ‘Local hosting’ll increase Nigeria’s share of $1.7bn’

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Nigeria stands a chance to be one of the largest revenue earners from the global cloud market valued at $1.7 billion in 2020, if all its businesses host locally. This is according to the Chief Executive Officer of Cloudflex Limited, Mr. Aderemi Adejumo. Speaking at a tech forum organised by the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters […]
Business

Deepening market’s efficiency through automation

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu writes

  Leveraging technology will ensure a more efficient capital market in the country. Chris Ugwu writes With a weak market depth and developing market structure, it becomes apparent to explore ways by which the structure of the capital market can be revamped to position it for development   That is why all over the world, […]
Business

NSE extends gains with N104bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Axxela Funding’s N11.50bn bond listed Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday sustained its positive outlook for the second consecutive trading session as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.83 per cent each. Market watchers attributed the development to renewed confidence as bargain hunters leverage under valued stocks. This is just as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica