Law firm gets partners

A full-service law firm, Olaniwun Ajayi LP, has appointed Dr. Tominiyi Owolabi and Mr. Wolemi Esan as its new managing partner and deputy managing partner respectively.

According to a statement by the firm, the duo took over from the combined leadership of Prof. Konyin Ajayi (SAN) and Oluseye Opasanya (SAN), who formerly served as managing partner and deputy managing partner of the firm respectively.

However, the statement explained that Ajayi and Opasanya would continue to provide the most valued counsel to the firm and its clients, especially in litigation and arbitration in which they both continue to grow in stature and measure.

Owolabi, who was described as a distinguished Eisenhower fellow, has demonstrated exceptional drive and passion for sustainable and scalable innovation and has an enviable record of winning for his clients, his team, and ultimately our esteem.

Like this: Like Loading...