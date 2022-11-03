Law is your master, not Buhari, Govs – Olanipekun to Judges

A legal luminary, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) has appealed to judges in the country to let the law be their ultimate boss instead of the President or Governors.

According to Olanipekun, for the law profession to maintain its heights, the executive, particularly politicians, must allow the judiciary to function without interference.

He stated this on Thursday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, while delivering a lecture entitled: ‘Judicial Responsiveness as a Staple Panacea for Social Malady’ in honour of the retiring Chief Judge of the state, Justice Williams Akinrotoye.

Olanipekun stressed that there can be no genuine separation of powers between the legislature, executive and the judiciary if the judiciary is not truly independent.

