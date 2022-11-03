News

Law is your master, not Buhari, Govs – Olanipekun to Judges

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A legal luminary, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) has appealed to judges in the country to let the law be their ultimate boss instead of the President or Governors.

According to Olanipekun, for the law profession to maintain its heights, the executive, particularly politicians, must allow the judiciary to function without interference.

He stated this on Thursday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, while delivering a lecture entitled: ‘Judicial Responsiveness as a Staple Panacea for Social Malady’ in honour of the retiring Chief Judge of the state, Justice Williams Akinrotoye.

Olanipekun stressed that there can be no genuine separation of powers between the legislature, executive and the judiciary if the judiciary is not truly independent.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Eswatini’s PM dies after testing positive for Covid-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  The government of Eswatini says Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini has died, four weeks after he tested positive for coronavirus. A government statement said Dlamini, 52, died on Sunday afternoon in hospital in South Africa. No cause of death was mentioned, but Dlamini had recently been receiving treatment for Covid-19 in South Africa, reports the […]
News

Trump asks wedding party: ‘Do you miss me yet?’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Donald Trump turned up at a wedding at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida over the weekend and railed against Joe Biden, China and Iran. The former president hopped on the mic at the ceremony and wasted little time in getting political. He referenced the situation at the border with Mexico and raised yet more […]
News

FG laments increased child labour in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Federal Government yesterday expressed worry over the increasing rate of child labour in Ogun State. According to the Federal Government, children are still being found in the state working in quarries, restaurants and various homes as domestic servants. The Controller, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in Ogun State, Mr Itemiagbo Asokoghene, said this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica