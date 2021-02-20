Law maker lifts 800 students with N100m teaching aids in Anambra

· Soludo promises free education

A total of 800 students from nine post primary schools in Anambra East and West Federal Constituency have taken delivery of teaching aids and instructional materials from the law maker representing the area, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe.

It would be recalled that the last year’s flood disaster which ravaged communities in the two local government areas, also destroyed materials in the schools located in the area.

A breakdown of materials the students received includes text and excise books, computers, chairs and tables as well as science equipment and power generators.

Speaking at the occasion the lawmaker Obidigwe, explained that the areas have been educationally disadvantaged, due to poverty adding that the perennial flooding in the communities destroyed the few teaching aids and instructional materials in the schools.

He said: “Our people have been educationally disadvantaged due to poverty and you know that the flood in our area has also contributed to the absence of instructional materials in our schools.”

Obidigwe further announced that an Educational Trust Fund would soon be launched in Anambra East and West Federal Constituency to take care of indigent pupils in the area.

“The Trust Fund would be set up in my name but would be managed by the Bishops of Anglican, Catholic and Pentecostal churches and they would fish out the real indigent children for educational training.

Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor Prof Charles Soludo described the donations as very significant adding that the greatest investment in life is education and human capital development.

Also, Soludo announced that if voted as governor of Anambra State, his administration would institute free and quality education up to post primary level urging other lawmakers to emulate Obidigwe.

He said: “It is important that we take the education of our children and younger generation seriously because they are our future and the future belongs to them.

“When we come on board, we shall replicate this and ensure that our children go to school at least up to post primary school level at a very subsidized rate if not free in order to protect our tomorrow.”

