Law reform: Gbajabiamila, NBA sign MoU

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has underscored the importance of collaboration between public institutions and the private sector.

Gbajabiamila said partnerships between the public and private institutions are bound to promote good governance and sustainable development. Hesaidthisyesterdayduring the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on law reform. New Telegraph learnt that the NBA was led by the National President, Olumide Akpata.

According to Gbajabiami la, the collaboration between the two bodies since the inception of the 9th House has witnessed positive results in the passage of some critical laws in the country.

He said: “This is basically the formalization of something that’s already working. The signing of the MoU may seem symbolic, but I see it beyond that. I see it as a way of deepening our democracy and developing the country, which we all so passionately love.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...