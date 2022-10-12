Law student wins Akin Fadeyi Foundation anti-corruption contest

Akin Fadeyi Foundation has announced a law student at Babcock University, Bukunmi Abraham, as the winner of its ‘What Women Can Do’ competition.

Abraham emerged the winner of the competition among the 15 finalists that made presentations on ‘how to tackle corruption in Nigeria’ at the virtual grand finale of the programme.

In her acceptance speech, Abraham thanked the foundation for the opportunity to participate in proffering solutions to the issues of corruption in Nigeria. She noted that she is passionate about the move to eradicate corruption in the country.

Oreoluwa Aladejuyigbe, radio presenter and Mariam Dauda Longe, TV host, also emerged as first and second runners up respectively.

Other winners include Chimdalu Nnenne, a medical student at Ebonyi State University (third runner up); Salawudeen Rafat, motivational speaker (fourth runner up) and Oloye Rachael Aina, Lecturer, Ibadan Polytechnic (fourth runner up).

According to the foundation, the competition was part of its campaign to highlight the crucial role women play in national development and good governance in Nigeria.

In his opening remarks, the founder of the foundation, Akin Fadeyi, said the competition was to stimulate the energy in women to unlock their unlimited potential in them. He said, “Women represent 47.18 per cent of people that vote men into power in Nigeria but they cannot be allowed to occupy those positions.

“This is why we are committed to gender equality in Nigeria because gender inclusion is part of our work and it is designed to include women, youths and children in the scheme of things. We should work to eradicate cultural issues that hinder women in this country and we should begin to unlock the potential of women in Nigeria.”

Hajia Amina Salihu from the MacArthur Foundation said women in some Nigerian communities were told and made to believe from a younger age that it was forbidden for them to aspire for certain positions despite playing a crucial role in societal development.

She said though progress has been recorded in some areas, there is still the need for more efforts as far as gender inclusion is concerned.

A royal father and educationist, Oba Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin, the Orangun of Oke-Ila Orangun, Osun State, said the experience had shown that school girls perform better academically than their male counterparts in class.

This, he said, is an indication that women are well prepared to take over leadership positions at all levels and should be supported.

