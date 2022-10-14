Law student wins Akin Fadeyi Foundation anticorruption contest

Akin Fadeyi Foundation has announced a law student at Babcock University, Bukunmi Abraham, as the winner of its ‘What Women Can Do’ competition. Abraham emerged the winner of the competition among the 15 finalists that made presentations on ‘how to tackle corruption in Nigeria’ at the virtual grand finale of the programme. In her acceptance speech, Abraham thanked the foundation for the opportunity to participate in proffering solutions to the issues of corruption in Nigeria.
