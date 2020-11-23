Law students sue ASUU, Ngige, seek N10bn compensation

Law Students Association of Nigeria has sued the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) before a Federal High Court Abuja, challenging the union’s incessant strikes.

In the suit filed at the court on Friday, the association is seeking an order to compel ASUU to return to classroom as well as an order of perpetual injunction restraining ASUU from embarking on further strikes.

The suit which was filed by the President of the association, Mr. Blessing Agbomhereon behalf of hismembersisalso asking the court to compel ASUU to pay N10 billion compensation to students.

This, the association claimed was for allegedly infringing on the rights of the students to education as guaranteed by Section 18 of the 1999 Constitution and Article 17 of African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights. Besides, the association asked the court to orderASUUtopaydamages tostudents forthe psychologicaland emotionaltorturemettedout to them as well as the loss of valuable time following the continuous strike.

Speakingtonewsmen, Agbomwere said that the suit was sequel to its findings that ASUU members had been short-changing the federal government by teaching in more than one university.

He said its investigations also revealed that members of the union were engaging in consultancy services in oil companiesandcollectingmultiplesalariesat thedetriment of theNigerianstudents.

Also joined in the suit are ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU President, Minister for Education, Minister for LabourandEmployment, Attorney-Generalof FederationandtheFederalGovernmentas2nd to 6th defendants

