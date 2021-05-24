Lawal blasts: Amokachi axed me from 2013 AFCON squad for players he wanted to sell

…aims dig at Shorunmu for not speaking up

Former Super Eagles midfielder Raheem Lawal has alleged that exassistant coach of the team masterminded his omission from the squad that won the 2013 African Cup of Nations in South Africa.

Lawal alleged that because Amokachi had some players he intended to sell using the platform of the competition, he convinced Head Coach Stephen Keshi to drop him despite his current form.

Lawal who made the claim in a series of post on social media prayed for the repose of the soul of Keshi but has nothing but harsh words for Amokachi who now works as a special adviser to the president of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari.

Nigeria went ahead to win the tournament in South Africa but Lawal who was among the last set of players to be dropped from the team said he was unfairly treated due to the fact that he had no one to stand for him.

In the post he also alleged that the list was called three times on the day the squad was named as Amokachi wanted to be sure he was not included. He said it still hurts till date as he was denied the chance of picking up a national honor (MON).

In a Twitter post written in pidgin English and loosely translated here, Lawal said: “Amokachi, you dropped me last minute from AFCON 2013 squad because you wanted to sell players in Super Eagles.

But remember your kids are playing football now. Keep resting Stephen Keshi. ”

The funniest thing is that they called the list three times because Amokachi wanted to make sure I am picked

