Lawal to Eagles: Don’t honour invitation if you can’t play without money

..says owed bonuses not excuse for lacklustre showing

…reveals how NFF sidelined tech committee on Rohr

Ex-international Garba Lawal has hit out at Super Eagles players for displaying an acute lack of commitment which has exposed the country to international ridicule through disturbing results. The former Olympics champion described the loss to Guinea-Bissau in the African Cup of Nations Cup by the Eagles as an embarrassment to the country, insisting that the players played as if they were begged to show up for the country.

When reminded that the players could be pardoned for the lacklustre showing and lack of commitment given the fact that the Nigeria Football Federation has not fulfilled its own financial commitment to the playing staff, Lawal said the players should not have shown up if they couldn’t play without forgetting about the owed bonuses. He insisted that it is honourable for the players to stay away because of the backlog of bonuses rather than put up a show that doesn’t befit the green-white jersey. “Of course, they went away to defeat Guinea-Bissau in their home; that is fine but why didn’t they win here in ABuja? Away game is always 50-50 but you have to win 100 per cent at home.

I know you could lose sometimes but not to a team like Guinea-Bissau. When you played and we saw that you tried your best even if you lose, you will still be praised but when you don’t show commitment in all aspects of the game, we can say you deliberately lost. “The President of the NFF went to meet them after that loss to tell them not to show up again if they are not going to commit themselves to the cause and I agree with him completely. We gave our best during our time, and we cared less about the money the NFF would give us because each of us knew we were just fortunate to wear the green-white jersey of the national team. We would be telling ourselves lie if we believed we were the best the country could offer at that time; there could have been others who were better than us but they were not spotted; we were just fortunate to be wearing the jersey and we gave our best.

“If you know you are worried about money, why didn’t you stay away? You can tell the NFF you are not going to honour any invitation until you pay me my money. So, if you agree to play, then you have to be 100 per cent committed, you can’t mess the country up just because you think you are owed some money. If you agree to come, it then means you accept the terms and conditions, so when you wear that jersey, you have to stop thinking about the bonuses that you are owed. Besides, if you win those matches, the more winning bonus you would get, they will eventually pay you. When asked about the performance of coach Jose Peseiro, Lawal said it is up to the NFF to evaluate the record of the Portuguese. He recalled how members of the technical committee in the last NFF board were even sidelined during the employment of former coach Gernot Rohr.

“As journalists, are you impressed with what he has done so far? I am a coach, he is a coach too, I don’t want it to look like I am criticising him especially as I am a member of the technical department of the NFF,” he added. ” However, you can look at his record so far and Nigerians can decide whether this person has performed well or not. You know how many matches he has played and the number he lost, we know many Nigerians are complaining too. It is not my responsibility to advise NFF on whether home-based coaches should be considered or not; I was a member of the technical committee that interviewed former coach Rohr. We were even yet to submit our recommendation when we heard that the German coach had already signed a contract. But till today, did they make the terms of that contract public? So, it is NFF’s business what to do with coaches.”

