Lawan, AbdulRazaq commend Senator for empowering 6,000 constituents

It was jubilation galore penultimate Saturday when no fewer than 6,000 constituents benefitted from the multi-million naira mega empowerment scheme launched by Senator Umar Sadiq representing the Kwara North Senatorial District in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

The Mega Empowerment programme, held at the Kwara State Polytechnic Mini Stadium, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara North, has been described as one of the biggest in the state, and the biggest in the history of Kwara North Senatorial District, with the distribution of 20 motor vehicles, 14 tricycles, 120 motorcycles, 200 grinding machines, 200 sewing machines, 40 water pumps, 50 laptops, 50 generators, 20 fridges, 50 freezers, 950 knapsack sprayers, 5,000 salt-licks, 100,000 fish fingerlings, 60 smoking kline, 950 bags of fish feed, 600 fertilizers, 900 herbicides, among several other items, in one fell swoop to the Senator’s constituents, aside 500 other constituents who benefited from vocational training equipment.

Little wonder Governor AbdulRahmam AbdulRazaq, who is not used to flattery, has described the Senator’s bold initiative as a pragmatic example worthy of emulation by other political office holders and leaders including well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies, not only in Kwara State, but also across the country, instead of flaunting their wealth and throwing crumbs at the downtrodden and less privileged individuals.

Expectedly, the event attracted the crème de la crème from across the country, including the Senate President, Senator Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan; Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Deputy Whip of the Senate, Sen. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Sen. Smart Adeyemi, Sen. Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, Sen. Lola Ashiru, Sen. Hussein Yakubu; Sen. Bello Mandiya; and Hon. Raheem Olatunji Olawuyi Ajuloopin.

Others were members of the Kwara State House of Assembly led by Speaker Yakub Danladi Salihu, Members of the State Executive Council, TIC Chairmen from Kwara North, APC State Executives led by Prince Sunday Fagbemi, Royal Fathers from Kwara North, DG NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Suleiman, APC Elders, Leaders and Stalwarts, Women and Youth Groups, and Community Based Association, among others.

In his speech, the sponsor of the scheme, Senator Sadiq, who thanked God for the privilege he has to give back to the people of his constituency who gave him the mandate to serve them and assured the Governor of the support of people of Kwara North to his administration, highlighted some of his modest achievements since 2019 as Senator, including the bills and motions he had sponsored on the floor of the Senate, which, according to him, include the establishment of Federal College of Education in Kaiama, Federal Orthopedic Center in Patigi, Institute of Border Studies in Baruten, adding that the empowerment was to complement the efforts of Governor AbdulRazaq in addressing the needs of the people of Kwara North who, he said, had long been neglected.

Besides, he said he also facilitated the drilling of over 100 boreholes, comprehensive renovation, reconstruction and supply of medical equipment and drugs to 17 primary health care centres across the five local government areas in Kwara North, aside facilitating the rehabilitation and reconstruction of no fewer than 10 roads and several box culverts and small bridges.

A few new classrooms, the Senator added, were either constructed or renovated, while thousands of instructional materials were distributed to public schools across Kwara North.

He added: “Health wise, over 4,000 of my constituents have benefitted from the free medical and surgical outreaches that I sponsored, while I also facilitated the installation of several solar-powered streetlights in some selected communities in the region.

Governor AbdulRazaq applauded the noble path Senator Sadiq has chosen, saying “rather than throw crumbs at people, we prefer building the necessary social and physical infrastructure, train people in life skills, and give them startup funds or equipment,” adding that his administration is prioritising policies, projects, and programmes designed to make the people of the state self-reliant and more prosperous.

Senator Lawan, who said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is working hard to fix infrastructural challenges, urged all Nigerians to continue to support the government.

Lawan also called on the people of Kwara State to continue to support Governor AbdulRazaq to consolidate on his remarkable achievements in the last two years, saying that his administration has delivered on key components of governance in a way and style not seen over the past decade in the state.

