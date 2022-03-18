Lawan: Arms proliferation cause of insecurity

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, blamed the insecurity situation in Nigeria on the proliferation of illegal firearms in the country. Lawan stated this in Abuja, at a one day public hearing on ‘A Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the National Centre for the Coordination and control of the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in Nigeria’.

The public hearing, which sought to collate oral views and written memoranda from stakeholders, was organised by the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence. This was as different stakeholders in the country, supported the move by the Senate to create an agency for the coordination and control of proliferation of small arms and light weapons in Nigeria. Lawan, who was represented by the Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Senator Shuaibu Lau, noted that the problem of insecurity had long being with the country, saying that the proposed commission or centre when established, would help address the menace of proliferation of weapons in Nigeria.

Stakeholders, which cut across the security sector and other sectors of the country, gave their support to the proposal at the National Assembly, The Director-General of National Task Force (Natforce) on control of arms, Baba Mohammed, in his submission, expressed optimism that the Senate would pass the bill to reduce illegal arms in circulation in Nigeria. The Director General expressed, “happiness that the distinguished senators who are highly knowledgeable, representatives of the people were going through the memorandum of Natforce”, after listening to them and at the end of the day, they will harmonise their views.

“They know the truth, irrespective of where you say it, when you say it, it remains the truth. God almighty is behind the truth at all times,” he said. He expressed delight that the National Commission that Natforce was transforming into was the only commission that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) actually said should be established in all ECOWAS member states.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...