Lawan, Ayu, others to visit Uyo for Senator Albert’s thanksgiving, project inauguration

Nigeria’s Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, NationalChairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorcha Ayu and other top political bigwigs are billed to visit Uyo, Akwa Ibom to for the commissioning of a multi million naira sports complex constructed by Senator Bassey Albert, representing AkwaIbom North East senatorial district.

The sports complex, located at Ifa Ikot Akpan community in Uyo Local Government Area, is among some of the constituency projects to be inaugurated during a thanksgiving service. Governor Udom Emmanuel will lead members of the State Executive Council, House of Assembly members and State Working Committee of PDP among others to the event. The complex, which will also serve as a community and youth development centre, is situated on two acres of land along the Airport Road

