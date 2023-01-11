News Top Stories

Lawan blames PDP over festering of BoKo Haram insurgency

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of maladministration for 16 years, claiming that the party allowed BoKo Haram insurgency to fester in the country. Lawan spoke at the Presidential Campaign Rally of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which held in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital. According to a statement by Ola Awoniyi, the Special Adviser to the President of the Senate, the rally was attended by the leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari, who arrived in the state on official visit on Monday.

He said: “PDP mismanaged and mal-administered Nigeria for 16 years. “When Boko Haram started in the North East, in Borno State, the then leadership of PDP said it was not true. “There was nothing like Boko Haram and Boko Haram blossomed. Boko Haram flourished and Boko Haram gained ground and took root.”

 

