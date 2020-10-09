Lawan blames revenue loss on agencies’ inefficiency

Gbajabiamila: We’ll pass budget that reflects our realities

Reps slate Tuesday, Wednesday for commencement of debate

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, declared that the inefficiency of government agencies was responsible for revenue losses. Lawan also tasked Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to not only protect jobs, but to create more opportunities.

He implored the Executive arm of government to implement the economic plan approved by the National Assembly to strengthen the economy in view of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Lawan spoke in an address of welcome delivered during the presentation of the 2021 budget estimates to the joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He, however, lamented that the Federal Government had resorted to borrowing to fund critical projects in the budget due to inadequate revenue at its disposal. Lawan blamed government’s low revenue profile owing to leakages on the inefficiency of revenue generating agencies. “Mr. President, as our revenues plummeted, we have resorted to borrowing to fund the development of some critical infrastructure.

“Our revenue generation, collection and remittances need to be critically examined. Recent interactions between our Committees on Finance and National Planning and Economic Matters, with over 200 revenue generating and collection agencies have revealed so much inefficiency in their systems. “It was revealed that government loses so much money as a result. Similarly, there are so many leakages of monies that could have easily been available for national development.

“Due to inadequate revenue, government has to borrow in order to finance its projects. It is equally important that we should diversify our sources of funding of our programmes and projects,” Lawan advised The Senate President said that there was urgent need by government to sustain programmes aimed at economic diversification because of the unpredictable nature of oil revenue and recent uncertainties arising from coronavirus. He also noted that sufficient injection of funds into such programmes would give a boost to the nation’s economy. “Mr. President, the implementation of the 2020 Budget has shown a remarkable improvement over the previous years.

“Certainly, the injection of funds for the various programmes and projects had helped our economy. We expect that before the end of this fiscal year, the 2020 Budget would have been implemented 100 per cent. This will be a historic feat.

“The impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic is a global affliction that every country needs to address through various measures. “The National Assembly approved the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP), a plan of the Federal Government, to address the economic challenges of today.

“All efforts should be made to implement the plan, as a number of schemes are designed to keep our Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) afloat.” Lawan assured of National Assembly’s readiness to pass the 2021 budget before the end of the year, saying that doing so would continue to enable planning and enhance productivity and efficiency in the management and application of our resources.” Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabimila has promised that the National Assembly would pass the budget in record time, but based on priorities.

Gbajabimila stated this in his vote of thanks at the presentation of the 2021 budget by President Buhari yesterday. He pledged that the parliament will pass a budget that reflects the national priorities of healthcare, education, public infrastructure and the development of an economy that is less dependent on fossil fuels and gives to all Nigerians, the ability to achieve their dreams equal to their effort and commitment.

“Senators and members of the House toiled night and day, sometimes through the night and into the wee hours of the morning, to ensure that we achieved our commitment to return to the January to December budget cycle as envisaged by the constitution. “I do not doubt that we will exhibit the same commitment to nation-building and deliver a good budget on time. We cannot afford a return to the old practices, and we must do everything in our power to avoid such an outcome,” he said. Gbajabiamila also used the opportunity to announce a new protocol in the House in relation to budget defence sessions.

He said that henceforth, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) who come to defend their budget proposals, will do so without their security details present. “We will collaborate with the MDAs to deliver a budget that meets the needs and matches the ambitions of the Nigerian people. “And we will hold ourselves in the legislature to the highest standards of integrity so that our deliberations and contributions to this process are motivated only by considerations of the best interests of the Nigerian people,” he said.

Reacting to the president’s speech, the House spokesperson, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia), said the parliament was committed to sustaining the January- December budget cycle. “We are promising Nigerians that we are suspending plenary to consider the budget. We are not suspending consideration of PIB as being reported in some sections if the media.

“We are dedicating Tuesday, Wednesday as days to commence debate of the budget. We hope to have copies of the budget details before then. “We need to also consult with our constituents and we want to make a law that will meet the desires and needs of Nigerians. It is not going to be garbage in garbage out. It is not going to be rushed, but we hope to have a thorough consideration of the budget,” Kalu said.

Like this: Like Loading...