Lawan blames S’West govs for killings in Ibadan, violence against northerners

Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, Saturday, lampooned the South West governors, accusing them of being the masterminds of the killings in Sasha Market in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to Lawan, the governors are also responsible for the violence and attacks against the Northerners in the South West region.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa Service, Lawan attributed the violence to the latest call for the eviction of Fulani herders out of Southwestern states, adding that utterances by some South West governors were responsible for the killings in Sasha Market in Ibadan, Oyo State and other Violence against Northerners in the Region.

The Senate President said: “Leadership failures in the region caused what happened in Oyo State and other things that kept happening in the Southwestern states.

“Some utterances by some governors also went a long way in inciting the citizens to take up arms against other ethnic groups settling in their states.

“The governors’ utterances emboldened the criminals to unleash violence against the northerners.”

Recall that crisis had on February 18 erupted in Shaha following an argument that ensued between a pregnant Yoruba woman and a Hausa man.

Following the development, some persons were feared dead while houses were burnt, which rendered some residents homeless.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, had last month issued a seven-day quit notice to Fulani herdsmen operating illegally in the state’s forest reserves.

Apart from ejecting the herdsmen, the governor also banned underage grazing, night grazing, and cattle movement within the cities and on highways.

Like this: Like Loading...