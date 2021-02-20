Top Stories

Lawan blames S’West govs for killings in Ibadan, violence against northerners

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, Saturday, lampooned the South West governors, accusing them of being the masterminds of the killings in Sasha Market in Ibadan, Oyo State.
According to Lawan, the governors are also responsible for the violence and attacks against the Northerners in the South West region.
Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa Service, Lawan attributed the violence to the latest call for the eviction of Fulani herders out of Southwestern states, adding that utterances by some South West governors were responsible for the killings in Sasha Market in Ibadan, Oyo State and other Violence against Northerners in the Region.
The Senate President said: “Leadership failures in the region caused what happened in Oyo State and other things that kept happening in the Southwestern states.
“Some utterances by some governors also went a long way in inciting the citizens to take up arms against other ethnic groups settling in their states.
“The governors’ utterances emboldened the criminals to unleash violence against the northerners.”
Recall that crisis had on February 18 erupted in Shaha following an argument that ensued between a pregnant Yoruba woman and a Hausa man.
Following the development, some persons were feared dead while houses were burnt, which rendered some residents homeless.
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, had last month issued a seven-day quit notice to Fulani herdsmen operating illegally in the state’s forest reserves.
Apart from ejecting the herdsmen, the governor also banned underage grazing, night grazing, and cattle movement within the cities and on highways.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

GMD, NARD, NIMR TO FG: Procure COVID-19 vaccines that can be easily preserved

Posted on Author Isioma Madike, Appolonia Adeyemi and Regina Otokpa

…Nigeria’s poor electricity, major challenge to storage With the development of vaccines and its ongoing administration in certain parts of the world, the hope is that the COVID-19 pandemic would be decisively contained in a short period of time. This expectation, according to some medical experts, might not materialise in Nigeria given its likely incapacity […]
Top Stories

BREAKING NEWS: Joe Biden elected US President

Posted on Author Reporter

The Cable News Network (CNN) has officially named former Vice President, Joseph R. Biden as the 46th President of the United States. According the US news network the Democratic Party candidate has surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed to become the president by picking up 273. Biden, who served as Barack Obama’s deputy, beat Republican […]
News Top Stories

Excessive sugar may raise aggressive behaviour risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have found that excessive sugar intake may increase the risk of aggressive behaviour, including conditions such as bipolar disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). These are the results of a new study published in the journal ‘Evolution and Human Behaviour’. The ‘Firstpost’ reported that sugar does not have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica