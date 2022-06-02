Lawan Campaign Organisation announces Orji Kalu DG, C’ttee Chairmen named

Chief Whip of the Senate and astute politician, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has been announced as the Director General of the Ahmad Lawan Central Campaign Organisation.

Lawan, who is also the Senate President and Chairman of National Assembly, is running for the office of the Nigeria President.

At a meeting held in Abuja on Thursday and well attended by members, the Chairmen of eight Committees of the Campaign Organisation were equally announced.

The team met behind closed doors to fine tune strategies and consolidate on the gains made so far.

Lawan’s team led by Kalu is expected to strengthen the campaign organisation and build a stronger cohesion that would deliver the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to the Senate President during the presidential primaries, and ultimately lead him to victory in the general election.

The names of Chairmen of the eight committees include:

Finance and Budget

Auwal Lawan – Chairman

Senator Sani Musa – Co-Chairman

Strategy and Planning

Senator Ikechukwu Obiora – Chairman

Senator Betty Apiafi – Deputy Chairman

Contact and Mobilization

Senator Barau Jibrin – Chairman

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi – Deputy Chairman

Media and Publicity

Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi – Chairman

Femi Fani Kayode – Deputy Chairman

Security and Intelligence

Mallam Lawal Daura – Chairman

Commodore Mohammed Barau (rtd) – Deputy Chairman

Transport and Logistics

Senator Bello Mandiya – Chairman

Hon. Hillary Bisong – Deputy Chairman

Youth Groups

Prince Mustapha Audu – Chairman

Women Groups

Hon. Aisha Ismail – Chairperson

