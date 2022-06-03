News Top Stories

Lawan Campaign Organisation appoints Kalu DG

An astute politician and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has been announced as the Director-General of the Ahmad Lawan Central Campaign Organisation and coordinating chairman of committees. Lawan, who is the Senate President, is running for the officeof presidentof Nigeria. At a meeting held in Abuja, yesterday, and wellattended by members, the chairmen of eight Committees of the Campaign Organisation were equally announced.

The team met behind closed doors to fine-tune strategies and consolidate on the gains made so far. Lawan’s team led by Kalu is expected to strengthen the campaign organisation and build a stronger cohesion that would deliver the All ProgressivesCongress(APC) ticket to the Senate President during the presidential primaries, and ultimately lead him to victory in the general election.

The following emerged as chairmen of the eight committees: 1. Finance and Budget – Auwal Lawan, chairman, Sen Sani Musa – co-chair; 2. Strategy and Planning – Senator Ikechukwu Obiora, chairman, Sen Betty Apiafi – deputy chair; 3. Contact and Mobilisation – Sen Barau Jibrin, chairman, Sen Peter Nwaoboshi – deputy chair; 4. Media and Publicity – Sen Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, chairman, Femi Fani-Kayode – deputy chair; 5. Security and Intelligence – Mallam Lawal Daura, chairman, Commodore Mohammed Barau (rtd), deputy chairman; 6. Transport and Logistics – Sen Bello Mandiya, chairman, Hon Hillary Bisong, deputy chair; 7. Youth Groups – Prince Mustapha Audu, chairman; 8. Women Groups – Hon Aisha Ismail, chairperson.

 

Ozigbo, Soludo, Ngige, others express shock

Some stakeholders in Anambra State yesterday expressed reservations at the malfunctioning of the Bimodal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC yesterday.   Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), expressed shock over the technology breakdown. Soludo, who arrived the Polling Unit 002, Ward 13, […]
Gulak: Killing of Northerners can lead to another civil war – ACF

…issues travel advisory to Northerners visiting the S’East The Arewa Consultative Forum, (ACF) yesterday warned northerners not to travel to the South East except if the issue is between life and death. In a travel advisory to its members across the country, following the killing of the former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, […]
JUST IN: Obaseki, Shaibu sworn-in for second term

  No fewer than four other governors witnessed the inauguration of Edo Governor Godiwn Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu for second term in office. The inauguration took place at the Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City. In attendance at the inauguration were governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) including Nyesom […]

