Lawan Campaign Organisation appoints Kalu DG

An astute politician and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has been announced as the Director-General of the Ahmad Lawan Central Campaign Organisation and coordinating chairman of committees. Lawan, who is the Senate President, is running for the officeof presidentof Nigeria. At a meeting held in Abuja, yesterday, and wellattended by members, the chairmen of eight Committees of the Campaign Organisation were equally announced.

The team met behind closed doors to fine-tune strategies and consolidate on the gains made so far. Lawan’s team led by Kalu is expected to strengthen the campaign organisation and build a stronger cohesion that would deliver the All ProgressivesCongress(APC) ticket to the Senate President during the presidential primaries, and ultimately lead him to victory in the general election.

The following emerged as chairmen of the eight committees: 1. Finance and Budget – Auwal Lawan, chairman, Sen Sani Musa – co-chair; 2. Strategy and Planning – Senator Ikechukwu Obiora, chairman, Sen Betty Apiafi – deputy chair; 3. Contact and Mobilisation – Sen Barau Jibrin, chairman, Sen Peter Nwaoboshi – deputy chair; 4. Media and Publicity – Sen Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, chairman, Femi Fani-Kayode – deputy chair; 5. Security and Intelligence – Mallam Lawal Daura, chairman, Commodore Mohammed Barau (rtd), deputy chairman; 6. Transport and Logistics – Sen Bello Mandiya, chairman, Hon Hillary Bisong, deputy chair; 7. Youth Groups – Prince Mustapha Audu, chairman; 8. Women Groups – Hon Aisha Ismail, chairperson.

