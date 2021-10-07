News

Lawan cautions senators over media comments

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday warned Senators to stop talking much to the press to avoid misleading the public. Lawan spoke against the backdrop of a complaint by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who faulted the interview granted by the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, to Channels Television on Tuesday night.

Omo-Agege claimed that Abaribe alleged in the interview that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senators conspired to shortchange host communities in the proposed five percent by reducing it to three percent in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) passed on July 1, and signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. Lawan, who denied that APC Senators conspired to reduce the five per cent equity share approved for host communities in the joint committee’s report to three per cent, said it was a collective decision of the Senate

Traffic offences: FCT clamps down on dispatch riders, arrests 50

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Department of Road Traffic Services, yesterday arrested 50 dispatch riders for ridding against traffic and also violating the traffic light rules. DRTS Director, Wadata Bodinga , who disclosed this while presenting the arrested riders and their impounded bikes, noted that the recklessness of these riders can no longer be tolerated. […]
Sanwo-Olu installs 18 traditional rulers in nine months

The Lagos State Government yesterday said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has installed no fewer than 18 traditional rulers in nine months just as his administration also mediated in 12 boundary disputes in the state. Speaking at the ongoing press briefing to mark the second year of Sanwo-Olu’s administration in office, the state’s Commissioner for Local Government […]
Reps bar INEC RECs, electoral officers from partisan politics after retirement

As part of measures to reposition the electoral process in the country, the House of Representatives yesterday passed through second reading a bill seeking to ban staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from engaging in partisan politics within five years of engagement, resignation and official relief of duties. Titled;   “A bill for […]

