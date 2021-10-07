Lawan cautions senators over media comments

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday warned Senators to stop talking much to the press to avoid misleading the public. Lawan spoke against the backdrop of a complaint by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who faulted the interview granted by the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, to Channels Television on Tuesday night.

Omo-Agege claimed that Abaribe alleged in the interview that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senators conspired to shortchange host communities in the proposed five percent by reducing it to three percent in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) passed on July 1, and signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. Lawan, who denied that APC Senators conspired to reduce the five per cent equity share approved for host communities in the joint committee’s report to three per cent, said it was a collective decision of the Senate

Like this: Like Loading...