Lawan caves in on Yobe North primaries, accepts court judgement

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has finally surrendered his ambition to be the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the Yobe North Senatorial election in 2023 as he said he would not appeal the court judgement delivered on Wednesday.

The Federal High Court, Damaturu, Yobe State, had on Wednesday, ruled that Lawan was not the rightful candidate for the forthcoming Yobe North Senatorial District elections in 2023. In a statement, which he personally signed and released yesterday, Lawan declared that he had accepted the judgement of the court which disqualified his candidature and participation in the elections. The statement titled: “Court Judgement on Yobe North Senatorial District Candidacy” reads: “Yesterday, Wednesday, 28th September, 2022, the Federal High Court in Damaturu delivered judgement on the rightful candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District for the 2023 National Assembly elections.”

