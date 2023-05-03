News

Lawan Celebrates Nigerian Journalists On World Press Freedom Day

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has joined others to celebrate Nigerian journalists on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

In a statement signed on Wednesday by Ola Awoniyi, Special Adviser to the President of the Senate, Lawan said journalists had made immense contributions to the socio-political and economic development of Nigeria.

“Nigerian journalists deserve our appreciation for their contributions to democracy and governance in general in Nigeria as the fourth estate of the realm.

“Promoting press freedom is not only upholding the rights of an important segment of the society, it is also promoting the human right to freedom of speech and opinion.

“It is in the light of this that the ninth National Assembly has ensured in the past four years that no legislation under its purview tampers with these rights,” Lawan says.

The President of the Senate wished journalists a happy World Press Freedom Day.

