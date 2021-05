Lawan celebrates Nigerian journalists on World Press Freedom Day

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with Nigerian journalists as they celebrate this year’s World Press Freedom Day.

In a press statement by Ola Awoniyi, his Special Adviser on Media, Lawan noted that May 3 was set aside every year to remind governments around the world of their obligation to facilitate and respect press freedom, and to remind journalists the need to respect the ethics of their profession.

He said that he was proud that Nigeria had a vibrant media that had always resolutely defended freedom of speech. Lawan further said that freedom of the press enabled journalists to effectively discharge their roles as the watchdog of the society and Fourth Estate of the Realm.

“I also celebrate the Nigerian journalists for the invaluable contributions and sacrifices that they have made throughout our national history to nationbuilding and entrenchment of democracy.

“I pay tribute to the patriots who have lost their lives in the line of duty and pray that their death will not be in vain. “The Ninth Senate and the National Assembly in general will never pass any law that inhibits the freedom of the press, but rather work with the media to further enhance the practice of the profession.

“It is in this light that I call on the practitioners to purge their noble profession of the bad eggs whose nefarious activities are denting the credibility and reputation of the mainstream practitioners. “The leadership organs of the profession also need to adopt practical measures to check the activities of the purveyors of fake news.

“My belief is that the menace of fake news is capable of eroding the integrity and credibility of the media in general and this should not be allowed to happen” Lawan said. The President of the Senate wished the media a happy celebration.

