Lawan condemns proponents of disintegration

The Senate President, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, has condemned some people that are advocating for the disintegration of Nigeria. He said: “Some disgruntled elements are advocating for the country to be disintegrated based of some of their fake claims that the nation has failed.”

Lawan made the condemnation during the presentation ceremony of vehicles, motorcycles and other materials to APC officials and women and youth members on Saturday in Katsina.

“It is absolutely wrong to say that Nigeria is a failed state but the nation is currently facing some challenges. “With collective efforts from the LGA’s, state governments and Federal Government, the challenges can be tackled and solved.

“The three tiers of government in the country can come together to tackle the menace threatening the corporate existence of the nation”, he said. Earlier, the senator representing Katsina Central Zone, Engr. Kabir Barkiya, said that he spent over N50million to purchase the vehicles, motorcycles and other items for distribution to his people.

Barkiya said that the vehicles and motorcycles were given to Local Government and Ward chairmen and the grinding, knitting, and tailoring machines were given to women and youths. In his remarks, Governor Aminu Masari, urged the beneficiaries not to sale the vehicles, motorcycles and other items.

Masari advised them to make proper use of the materials to improve their living standard.

“The vehicles, grinding and knitting machines are not for sale but are presented to the beneficiaries so that they will become self-reliant. “When you sale the items, the money will finish within few days and you will go back to square one” he said.

