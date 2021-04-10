Lawan condemns those pushing for disintegration of Nigeria

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan Ibrahim has condemned people that are advocating for the disintegration of Nigeria.

“Some disgruntled elements are advocating for the country to be disintegrated based of some of their fake claims that the nation has failed,” he said.

Lawan issued the condemnation during the presentation ceremony of vehicles, motorcycles and other materials to APC officials and women and youth members on Saturday in Katsina.

“It is absolutely wrong to say that Nigeria is a failed state,” he said, while acknowledging that the nation is currently facing some challenges.

“With collective efforts from the local governments, state governments and the Federal Government, the challenges can be tackled and solved.

“The three tiers of government in the country can come together to tackle the menace threatening the corporate existence of the nation,” he argued.

Earlier, the senator representing Katsina Central Zone, Engr. Kabir Barkiya, said that he spent over N50 million to purchase the items he distributed to his people.

In his remarks, Governor Aminu Masari urged the beneficiaries not to sell the items, but rather advised them to make proper use of the materials to improve their living standard.

