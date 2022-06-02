Lawan confident of emerging APC’s consensus presidential candidate

After the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential screening on Tuesday night, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said he was optimistic about his chances of emerging as the consensus candidate of the ruling party. Lawan, who is one of the 23 aspirants for the presidential ticket, said was screened alongside Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the immediate past Minister of Science and Technology Ogbonnaya Onu; Governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti). He told journalists that he would not object to any consensus arrangement by the party. Lawan said: “The screening was very successful. I was asked very fundamental questions about our party’s stand for progress, and about what I believe I can bring to the presidency. “Of course, our party stands for progress, national stability and what we have done in the last seven years as an administrator, we have recorded so much success across the country but we also have some challenges we have to deal with.”
